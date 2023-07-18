The rundown back garden at Ancliffe Residential Care Home, in Goose Green, was transformed, with fences painted, weeds pulled up and plants embedded.

Old bird feeders which the residents desperately wanted to keep were revived, so they could enjoy wildlife in the garden.

Residents and staff at Ancliffe Residential Care Home, Goose Green, Wigan, are delighted with their newly renovated garden

Home manager Joy Hogarth said: "The garden at the back of the home was rundown and needed a makeover.

"After being inspected by the volunteers, they began work on the Monday and had it finished by Thursday.

"They worked through all weathers, including the pouring rain, and have now completely transformed the area.