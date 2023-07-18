News you can trust since 1853
Big-hearted volunteers 'worked through all weathers' to complete garden makeover for Wigan care home residents

Community volunteers rolled up their sleeves to do a complete garden makeover in just four days at a Wigan care home.
By Alan Weston
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The rundown back garden at Ancliffe Residential Care Home, in Goose Green, was transformed, with fences painted, weeds pulled up and plants embedded.

Old bird feeders which the residents desperately wanted to keep were revived, so they could enjoy wildlife in the garden.

Residents and staff at Ancliffe Residential Care Home, Goose Green, Wigan, are delighted with their newly renovated gardenResidents and staff at Ancliffe Residential Care Home, Goose Green, Wigan, are delighted with their newly renovated garden
Residents and staff at Ancliffe Residential Care Home, Goose Green, Wigan, are delighted with their newly renovated garden
Home manager Joy Hogarth said: "The garden at the back of the home was rundown and needed a makeover.

"After being inspected by the volunteers, they began work on the Monday and had it finished by Thursday.

"They worked through all weathers, including the pouring rain, and have now completely transformed the area.

"We're so blown away by it and the residents think it's amazing. Some have dementia and it promotes their well-being to get out in the fresh air. It's bright and vibrant. It's got the wow factor and puts a smile on your face."

