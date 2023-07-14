Stuart Fazackerley and Gary Graham were joined at MKM Wigan by none other than Bobby “Dazzler” George to declare the branch at Ince officially open to the trade and public.

Staff and customers were challenged to a round of darts, and anyone able to match “The King of Bling” winning their very own dart board.

Bringing more than five decades of combined experience to their new roles, Stuart and Gary have already made a positive impact on customers old and new.

Mr Graham said: “The chance to bring our skills and experience to MKM was the perfect opportunity. We’re delighted with how things have started for us – opening day was a great chance to meet new customers and showcase our new surroundings to those we already have a relationship with.

“What really sets us apart from the rest is the MKM model, which allows us to be in control of our own destiny and support our customers in the way we feel is best. We have the best team possible behind us, with everyone being an expert in their field and having the ability to offer an unrivalled service.”

Also in attendance on the day to celebrate and cement a new charity partnership were Ann Carey and Heather Dinely from Wigan Infirmary’s Rainbow children’s ward. In line with MKM’s wider commitment to supporting local charities and the community, it pledged ongoing support to the ward with a doantion of £1,000.

The Rainbow Ward is an integrated paediatric unit with 34 beds, caring for children up to the age of 16, providing a service which supports sick children and their families at Wigan Infirmary.

Branch director Mr Fazackerley, said: “I know first-hand how crucial the work that the team at the Rainbow Ward carries out is to our community. We’re delighted to provide them with a donation to mark our launch and will be offering continued support as we move forward.”