Big-hearted Wigan rugby fan to take on a 750-mile cross-Europe super-triathlon!

But now the Orrell 48-year-old is taking on his biggest challenge yet – and it will take him across Europe in what might be the toughest and biggest triathlon ever.

The year 2021 saw him complete those seven gruelling super-assault courses in seven days which raised just short of £40,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association which funds campaigning and research into the incurable illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After what has been a quiet year by Martyn’s standards, he is ready to take on his most punishing enterprise so far in a bid to raise more money.

Martyn's latest fund-raiser will see him swim, cycle and run through five countries to raise funds for three charities

In preparation for this event Martyn will be participating in the London Marathon in April and the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May where he will push Ian Flatt around the course.

Martyn said: "I’ve continued to do stuff through Epic Events, which is part of The Endurance Store in Wrightington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also did a cycling event a couple of weeks back known as the Cumbrian Cracker, it’s important to keep the legs turning before I start ramping up the miles to get ready for what 2023 has in store.”

But they are mere warm-ups for what happens in June. Martyn, and a number of other tough nuts, will swim, cycle and run more than 750 miles across Europe in the Triathlon Impossible challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money will be split between the Leeds Hospital, Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Darby Rimmer Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It begins with a 7km swim in Frankfurt, Germany in honour of MND sufferer Rob Burrow who wore the number seven shirt for Leeds Rhinos. Both Rob’s wife Lindsey and Dr Agam Jung are ambassadors for the event along with Derek Beaumont, owner of Leigh Leopards.

From here, those involved will to cycle to Cologne, into the Netherlands then make their way to Calais via Belgium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Motor Neurone Association has managed to secure free transport on the Euro-tunnel to Folkestone as part of the fund-raiser, with the cycle leg continuing from there to Wembley Stadium.

Martyn has spent time with Rob Burrow on a number of occasions this year

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Darby Rimmer Foundation is also involved with the challenge, the charity being headed by former Liverpool player Stephen Darby and close friend Chris Rimmer who both suffer from MND.

Martyn hopes that getting the football world engaged will only help raise more money and awareness for MND.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next leg will see Martyn arrive at Leicester Tigers, where Kevin Sinfield worked as a coach before recently being appointed by England.

The cycling ends at Leeds Rhinos, retracing the route that Sinfield took on his Extra Mile Challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

.

Leeds Hospital is the third cause for which Martyn will be raising funds. It plans to open an MND centre site to support all aspects of a patient’s journey under just one roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will conclude with a 62-mile run from Leeds to the town of Leigh with the support of friends from both Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

Martyn said: “I’ve been four times in the company of Rob Burrow this year, including at Leigh Sports Village, and I went up to Leeds to see the work being done on the new centre at Leeds Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s important to continue fund-raising not only to help the building of the centre but to fund further research.

"This is much bigger than anything I’ve done before as it’s taking place across five countries and it’s for three great causes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad