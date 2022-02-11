Bikers wanted for funeral procession after tragic death of dad known for his 'love of life'

Paul Ologbose's relatives are making arrangements for his funeral, after his sudden death on Sunday, January 23.

The 57-year-old died in hospital after reportedly being hit once during an incident outside the Kensington Tavern, in Higher Folds, in the early hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Ologbose

Paul Brierley, 43, of Hendon Street, Leigh, has been charged with manslaughter and will next appear in court on Monday, February 28.

Mr Ologbose's niece Hannah Lee posted on social media seeking bikers to take part in the procession for his funeral, saying it would "mean the world to his children".

She said: "As a motorcycle and engine enthusiast it is his children's wishes that he has a convoy of bikes and cars for his final journey. Please share with other local bikers and hopefully we can make their wishes come true, and give him the send-off he deserves."

A statement from his family said: "As our dad was known for his parties and love of life, we want his final journey to be the same.

"We know our dad was loved and respected by so many people and the kindness, sympathy and support we have received over the last three weeks has brought us so much comfort. Thank you to everyone that has reached out to us.

"We invite all those who knew our dad to come and help us give him the send-off he deserves."

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 22, leaving Mr Ologbose's home on Kenilworth Drive, Higher Folds, at 11am and heading to St Joseph's Church in Leigh for a service at 11.30am.

He will then be buried at Southern Cemetery in Manchester, with his father Sunday Ologbose.

Afterwards there will be a celebration at Gin Pit Miners Welfare Institute in Astley, with people asked to have "your favourite stories and memories to share".

To honour Mr Ologbose's love of Bob Marley, people are asked to wear a splash of colour in either red, green or yellow.

Family flowers only are requested, with anyone wishing to make a donation in his memory able to do so for a charity to be confirmed.