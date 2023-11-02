News you can trust since 1853
Bingo with a twist to raise money for Wigan charity

A bingo night with a twist is coming to Wigan to help raise money for a local charity.
By Sian Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Eight Week Events Company is hosting a night of music bingo in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The fund-raiser is suitable for all ages to test their music knowledge from Abba to Led Zepplin and to be in with chance of winning some fantastic prizes.

Music bingo with a twist is set to raise money for Wigan and Leigh hospiceMusic bingo with a twist is set to raise money for Wigan and Leigh hospice
The even will take place on Friday November 17 at Leigh Miners Welfare Institute from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 for over-18s and free for under-18s though they must be accompanied by an adult.

To book your place, head to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-bingo-for-wigan-leigh-hospice-tickets.

If you are unable to attend but still wish to donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/music-bingo-wlh

Eight Week Events is continuing to look for charitable donations for this event.

If you or your company would like to get involved to raise money for this worthwhile cause, email - [email protected]

Related topics:BingoWiganTicketsABBA