Birthday celebrations for popular Standish pensioner

Eric Whitter celebrating his 77th birthday with friends

Everyone’s favourite Standisher - Eric Whitter - has celebrated his 77th birthday.

You might recognise local legend Eric from his wardrobe of spectacularly bright shirts and from his sunny disposition as he waves to passers by.

To celebrate his birthday, the gentle giant was taken out for a pint or two by five lovely ladies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eric Whitter outside his home

For the occasion, Eric donned one of his new Hawaiian shirts.

He received cards, presents and birthday wishes and plenty of smiles and waves.

Eric said he had a “belting birthday” and thanked everyone for making “special birthday memories” for him.

In Standish, he is well known for waving at passers-by from his home in Almond Brook Road.

He has also done a lot to publicise the importance of having Covid-19 vaccines, having had both doses himself and posing for photos when having the jabs in a bid to raise awareness.