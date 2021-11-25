Students and staff from Wigan and Leigh College’s floristry department were commissioned by the Boar’s Head to decorate the outside area.

It took around 30 hours to prep all the arrangements and decorations, before a further six to install them.

Landlady Janet Jones said: “I'm blown away by the work they've all done. This has been a community thing on our part and we want to share our outdoor area with the public as it is a great opportunity for families and their children to come down to take photos.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students and staff from Wigan and Leigh College’s floristry department were commissioned by the Boar’s Head to decorate the outside area

Decorations include snowflakes, stars and sleighs, while they also did the planting arrangements and decorated the trees.

As well as this, they made all the table centres, garlands to adorn the ceilings as well as hanging ones.

Floristry lecturer Helen Green was approached by the pub to help make the wooden cabins, that were made during the pandemic, into a Christmas themed spectacle.

Decorations include snowflakes, stars and sleighs

She said: “It’s been an invaluable industry level experience because everything had to be to industry standard. It’s also a fantastic link with a successful local business.

“The project was also a very sustainable one too as the majority of items made came from materials that can be reused year after year such as silks.

“We also used lots of natural materials such as pine cones and lotus heads. And there are lots of wood based designs, with no plastic whatsoever. The trees were also sourced locally from Kiwi Nurseries and are rooted so that they can be replanted too.”

The alpine ski resort inspired outdoor area will be fully completed in time for the public to enjoy this weekend.

The Boar's Head outdoor area