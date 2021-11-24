The Lathums will headline Liverpool Sound City

So far this year, the Wigan four-piece have topped the UK album charts, enjoyed a huge tour across the country, and released a Christmas single, which may also be heading for number one.

It has now been revealed the band will top the bill at Sound City festival in Liverpool on April 30.

On social media the band wrote: “It’s mental to see our name at the very top of a festival. We want to say a massive thank you to Liverpool Sound City for giving us this opportunity, which will also be our first ever headline slot.

“We want to see as many of you down there as possible, on what will be a very special day.”

The band appeared at the festival earlier this year, when they played on the main stage in front of a packed crowd, with their number one trophy in tow.

Sound City takes place in venues across Liverpool’s city centre, including Grand Central and Jimmys.

Self Esteem, Alfie Templeman and The Reytons are also among the first wave of acts announced.

As well as this, The Lathums will be heading overseas in 2022, with Kalorama festival in Lisbon and Cala Mijas in Costa del Sol, Malaga.

This also follows the announcement that the band will support Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium and Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.

Tickets for Sound City at 10am on Friday November 26.