News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Body found in Wigan canal confirmed to be missing man

A body found in the canal has been confirmed as a missing 20-year-old man from Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 18:44 BST

Umad Yaap was reported missing from the Britannia Hotel in Standish at around 8.00pm on Thursday (August 10).

At around 5pm on Sunday (August 13) officers were called to reports of a body in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near Woodhouse Lane in Wigan after a passer-by is believed to have made the discovery where the waterway passes close to Beech Hill crossroads.

Police have now confirmed it to be Mr Yaap.

Supt Ian Jones said: "Our condolences are with Mr Yaap's loved ones and we would also like to thank the members of the public who helped with the search or shared our appeal."

Related topics:WiganLeedsStandishPolice