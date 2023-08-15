Umad Yaap was reported missing from the Britannia Hotel in Standish at around 8.00pm on Thursday (August 10).

At around 5pm on Sunday (August 13) officers were called to reports of a body in the Leeds and Liverpool Canal near Woodhouse Lane in Wigan after a passer-by is believed to have made the discovery where the waterway passes close to Beech Hill crossroads.

Police have now confirmed it to be Mr Yaap.