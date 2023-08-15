Temporary CCTV has been installed on a busy Wigan high street following a spate of break-ins.

Six cameras have been introduced for a three-month trial period in Standish.

Three have been placed at the crossroads on High Street, while the others have been positioned near the Co-Op and Copper Vines on Market Street.

It is hoped that the new CCTV will deter crime and assist in collecting data and intelligence on incidents reported by residents and businesses.

Six cameras have been installed in the area

Coun Debbie Parkinson has been calling for more public surveillance to be installed in the area after numerous commercial premises suffered burglaries – some more than once – over the past 12 months.

Those targeted include Copper Vines, the Hoot bar and Standish Pharmacy.

Coun Parkinson believes the area warrants more cameras due to its ever growing population and bustling night-time economy

It is hoped that an increase in CCTV will also make visitors and residents of the town feel safer.

Standish Community Watch is now calling on people to report any incidents to make the cameras a permanent fixture.

In a social media post, a spokesperson said: “Now we have CCTV in Standish (traffic light crossroads and near the Co-op - covering the cash machines too) (six cameras in all).

"We need your help - these are only temporary and we need to make the case to make them permanent.

“If you see a car turning into Market Street when it shouldn’t or any other crime please either report anonymously to Crimestoppers or message us.”