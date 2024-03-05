Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inquest held into the death of James Hardie, known as Jamie, heard that he had been devastated by the recent loss of his baby son.

The 35-year-old also had long running mental health issues, having been diagnosed with ADHD as a child. The inquest heard he felt he was not getting enough support from mental health services, and in March 2023 he climbed on to the roof of Leigh Infirmary – sparking a full-scale emergency services response. He was subsequently arrested for causing criminal damage, although no charges were brought.

James Hardie was 35 at the time of his death

Despite his problems, his family said Jamie was health conscious and took pride in his appearance. His relationship with his partner had its “ups and downs” but was mainly a positive one.

The death of their baby son, also named Jamie, in November 2022 had been expected due to his being diagnosed with a fatal condition while still in the womb. But it had hit his dad particularly hard and his mental health plummeted as a result.

He was also experiencing financial pressures which had led to he and his partner becoming homeless until new accommodation was found for them by housing services.

In her summing up, the coroner Lisa Judge said: “The financial pressures during that period of heartbreak would have been upsetting and destabilising.”

On the day he disappeared, Jamie’s dog Rufus had had an operation to remove a leg after being injured on the road. When Jamie still hadn’t returned home the next day, a vulnerable missing person alert was put out.

Jamie’s car was found near the Scotman’s Flash lake and a fisherman reported he had seen someone matching Jamie’s description going in and out of the water in his boxer shorts. On bank holiday Monday, May 29, his body was discovered in the reeds, but his clothing was never recovered.

A post mortem revealed he had a significant amount of amphetamines in his system at the time of his death. The coroner concluded Jamie died by misadventure, to which the taking of drugs contributed.