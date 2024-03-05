Police issue appeal to track down missing Wigan woman

Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing a missing Wigan woman last seen four days ago.
By Sian Jones
Published 5th Mar 2024, 07:47 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 07:47 GMT
Leanne was last seen on Wigan Lane heading towards Central Park Way at 8.53am on Friday (March 1).

She is described as a white female, 5ft tall of slim build.

Leanne was last seen wearing a black coat with a pink hoodie, black leggings, a beige scarf and black Adidas trainers.

Officers want to make sure that she is safe and well.

Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log 1449 of 01/03/2024.

