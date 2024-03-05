Police issue appeal to track down missing Wigan woman
Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing a missing Wigan woman last seen four days ago.
Leanne was last seen on Wigan Lane heading towards Central Park Way at 8.53am on Friday (March 1).
She is described as a white female, 5ft tall of slim build.
Leanne was last seen wearing a black coat with a pink hoodie, black leggings, a beige scarf and black Adidas trainers.
Officers want to make sure that she is safe and well.