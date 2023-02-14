Organisers are promising a month of mayhem-fused events at The Monaco on Atherton Road in Hindley this April.

The award-winning Bongo’s Bingo unites players in a shared immersive experience.

The original bingo rave phenomenon has rejuvenated a quintessentially quaint British pastime featuring nostalgia-soaked revelry, rave rounds, dance-offs, audience participation, en masse Karaoke, crazy prizes, mad moments and much more in a dose of pure and unadulterated escapism.

Bongo's Bingo has announced three new Wigan dates

Since launching in April 2015, Bongo’s Bingo continues to define competitive socialising and is the most talked about night out in the country with millions of tickets sold. The Monaco has been a very popular Wigan venue for it.

This year is set to be the biggest yet for the event, as it plans to launch across the pond this summer.

Founder, Jonny Bongo says: “It’s fantastic to be getting our April Wigan dates on sale.

"I love April as spring has truly sprung and everyone’s basically gearing up for the summer.

"Tickets are flying out for our events which is amazing and we’re incredibly grateful for all of the support from our customers across the UK and beyond.

"We’re very excited for 2023 – there are lots more dates to come, some very exciting plans to be revealed and of course we’re working on our USA launch this year which will be insane.”

The dates are Friday April 14, April 21 and April 28.