Boost for charity as Wigan slimmers donate more than 200 bags of clothes that no longer fit

Successful slimmers put clothes that no longer fit to good use by donating them to charity.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Slimming World consultants and members in Hindley and Westhoughton filled more than 230 bags with clothes – worth more than £5,800 – and gave them to Cancer Research UK.

Wigan takeaway boss found dead at friend's house had money worries
Slimming World has supported the charity since 2013 and raised more than £18m by donating clothes that no longer fit.

Slimming World consultants and members collected more than 230 bags filled with unwanted clothesSlimming World consultants and members collected more than 230 bags filled with unwanted clothes
Most Popular

It comes as studies show losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight could prevent 22,800 cases of cancer every year in the UK.

