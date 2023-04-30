Boost for charity as Wigan slimmers donate more than 200 bags of clothes that no longer fit
Successful slimmers put clothes that no longer fit to good use by donating them to charity.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Slimming World consultants and members in Hindley and Westhoughton filled more than 230 bags with clothes – worth more than £5,800 – and gave them to Cancer Research UK.
Slimming World has supported the charity since 2013 and raised more than £18m by donating clothes that no longer fit.
It comes as studies show losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight could prevent 22,800 cases of cancer every year in the UK.