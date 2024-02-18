Boot camps and socials help Wigan's creative people and organisations to improve their skills
The Old Courts’ Get Involved Socials are aimed at creative individuals, organisations, social enterprises and community groups who want to network, learn about relevant topics and discover new opportunities.
Hosted every Thursday from 5.30pm to 7pm, the free sessions cover a range of topics, with previous sessions including fund-raising, marketing, press, creative careers and how Wigan-based filmmakers Northern Heart Film use AI tools to help in day-to-day business tasks.
Next month, the Get Involved Socials will feature two intensive boot camps.
The Steps to Leadership boot camp is led by Roots and Branches founder Liz Douglas and is a three-part programme for social enterprise or community business leaders who wish to develop their personal, professional and business development skills.
The Self-Promotion boot camp is aimed at musicians and will equip attendees with strategies to promote their work and brand, from mastering social media marketing to creating press kits.
Both boot camps are free, but spaces are limited and can be booked via The Old Courts’ website.
"We are thrilled with the success of the Get Involved Socials event series and really excited about the launch of our upcoming boot camps," said Rebecca Davenport, director at The Old Courts.
"These events are more than just networking opportunities; they're a great opportunity for creativity, collaboration and personal growth. Whether you're looking to expand your skill set, forge new connections or simply be inspired, there's something for everyone at the Get Involved Socials. We have really enjoyed seeing the natural collaborations and success stories that have come from the sessions."