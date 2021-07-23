Borough hospice in search for trustees

Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) is searching for three new trustees to join the group which oversees the running of the Hindley-based organisation.

WLH cares for people with advanced progressive illnesses and those people closest to them at its Kildare Street headquarters and in their homes across the borough.

“The board are volunteers from a wide range of backgrounds including clinical, education, legal, business and accountancy.

“We are looking for new trustees who have an interest in palliative and end-of-life care and can offer strategic support.”

The role of the board is to offer leadership, guidance and support to the executive team and to agree the overall strategic direction of the organisation.

It is responsible for ensuring hospice services are safe, effective and caring and that the hospice is well-led.

The charity is particularly keen to hear from people with a background in finance, business, the law (particularly employment law or health and safety), marketing and communications, digital technology and workforce strategy.

Pauline Payne from Lowton is the chair of trustees.

She has been volunteering for the hospice for almost 30 years firstly in bereavement support then as a receptionist before becoming a trustee and finally chair in October 2019.

Former English teacher Pauline said: “I passionately believe that any community should be judged on how it cares for its most vulnerable members.

“When I was given the opportunity to become a trustee I was honoured and delighted.

“I love being part of a team that is really working hard to help a vulnerable section of the community and not just patients but their families and loved ones as well.

“The hospice is at the heart of the community and makes such a difference to people’s lives.”

For more information about the roles and how to apply visit www.wlh.org.uk and search under Working With Us.