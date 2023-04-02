Boundary bust-up explodes on Facebook over location of area boundary in Wigan

The boundary bust-up has taken Facebook by storm, after a sign reading "Welcome to Bryn” was erected in Ashton.

Some people really are not impressed, claiming the sign is in the wrong place and should be moved.

The "Welcome to Bryn" sign outside Ashton Library

Ashton councillor Danny Fletcher posted an image on the social media platform, sparking absolute outrage.

Many claim the sign, outside Ashton Library, is indeed bang in the middle of the neighbouring Ashton ward, not Bryn.

The issue has “opened a can of worms”, with some reckoning the border is actually next to the nearby Labour Club and others saying it’s “near the train line where Bryn estate starts”. Others say it “starts at Whitledge Green”. Theories are rife.

Around 1,000 people had their say via a poll. A whopping 95 per cent said the sign is in the wrong place.

Coun Fletcher, who has petitioned Wigan Council on the issue – claiming it has made the town hall a “laughing stock” – says the sign is technically in the right place, but locals feel differently.

He said: “Although Ashton Library is technically where the electoral ward boundary starts for Bryn, the vast majority of locals believe the area around the library to be the heart of Ashton.

“However my views as a neighbouring councillor appear to have fallen on deaf ears. We now have a situation where residents feel this is nothing more than an April Fool’s joke.

“Although I do feel resources could be better spent elsewhere, such as repairing potholes and improving CCTV, getting signage right for our town is also important to local residents in the area. If you’re going to do something, you’ve got to do it right.

“I’ve requested that council officers and Bryn councillors rethink the location of the welcome to Bryn sign, and hopefully some common sense will prevail.