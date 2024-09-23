Breakfast is served as cornflakes are donated to Wigan's hospice
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day – and Wigan’s hospice will be serving up plenty of cereal for patients.
Coun Chris Ready and Peter John Fox, chairman of trustees at Sunshine House in Scholes, delivered boxes of cornflakes to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
Amy Jones, the charity’s corporate and major donor fund-raiser, said: “Chris and John turned up with boxes of cornflakes which were well received in our kitchen. Thanks to Chris and John, who always surprise us with something.”
