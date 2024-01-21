‘Budget not blues’ campaign launches to help people in Wigan improve their finances in 2024

An organisation that has helped people find millions of pounds of extra income last year as well as supporting thousands of people in getting out of debt is highlighting ways Wiganers can improve their finances.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity, Christians Against Poverty (CAP), which offers free advice to people in the borough, across the North West and the rest of the UK to improve their finances is launching their Budget not blues campaign alongside Church Wigan with the aim of helping people improve their finances this January.

Christiane Cook who is CAP’s Wigan Debt Centre Manager said: “January is often a time when we all feel a bit blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The weather is cold, energy bills are on the rise again and money for a lot of people is tight at this time of year, but there are simple steps we can all take to turn our January blues into budgeting success!

The Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre in Wigan is offering free, professional debt help and a Life Skills group

“At Christians Against Poverty and Church Wigan we are determined to help people in our local community improve their finances.

"We do this by offering free debt help and a life skills group.

“This January we are launching the budget not blues campaign and releasing free resources to people and encouraging everyone in Wigan to make it their New Year's Resolution to use our free tools to create themselves a personal budget and follow our five simple steps to improve their finances in 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has revealed five ways Wiganers can manage their money better in the New Year:

Create a personal budget

A personal budget can be the key that unlocks the knowledge you need about your personal finances that you can then use to make positive changes.

Download and print off CAP’s budgeting guide at capuk.org/budgeting to create your own personal budget.

Balance your budget

The next step is to see if your budget balances, which means to check you aren’t spending more money than you have coming in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consider what you can cut back on, cut cost on by finding a cheaper alternative or what none essentials you can cut out completely to help you try and avoid living in your overdraft or falling into debt.

Maximise your income

The third step is to make sure you are maximising your income.

Even if you’re in work, it’s always worth checking if you’re missing out on any benefits income that you are entitled to.

Do a quick, free 10 minute check at capuk.org/calculator.

Seek free debt help (if required)

If you are already in debt that you’re struggling to manage and you’re finding it challenging to pay back what you owe then seek free debt advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the moneyhelper.org.uk website for a range of support.

Attend a CAP service in your local area

The final step is to attend a CAP service in your local area to help you further improve your financial situation.

You can find more information on all CAP’s free services in your area at: capuk.org/gethelp.