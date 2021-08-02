Burst water main at Wigan park creates spectacular 60ft geyser
Visitors to Haigh Woodland Park could have been mistaken for thinking they had taken a wrong turn and ended up in Iceland when a 60ft high geyser began blasting water into the sky.
It was in fact a burst water main at the top of Hall Lane and meant that homes in the area were without supplies for much of Sunday afternoon as United Utilities engineers fought to solve the problem.
Visitor and reader Alan Davies who took this picture said: “There was a vehicle on top of the place where the water suddenly gushed up and it suffered some damage to its undercarriage before it could be shifted.
“It was quite a spectacular sight.”
A United Utilities spokesperson, said: “We’d like to apologise to the customers that were affected by the burst water main on Hall Lane yesterday.
"As soon as it was reported our engineers attended and repaired it.
“We are aware of reports of damage to a vehicle and our insurance team is assisting the owner.”
