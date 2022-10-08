Cafe cooks up a way to support charity's appeal to keep people in Wigan warm this winter

The Brick, which supports people in the borough facing homelessness or poverty, is calling on people to donate warm clothes through its Wrap Up Wigan campaign.

It is also looking for donations of slow cookers and electric blankets ahead of the anticipated fuel poverty crisis, which is expected to affects thousands of people across the borough.

Fran Harrop, Isabella Fielding, Danielle Li and Wendy Thompson at Pipsqueaks Café

Pipsqueaks play café in Orrell responded in just one week, by donating nine slow cookers to The Brick.

Owner Wendy Thompson said: “We donated 50 per cent of all of our customer entry fees over a two-day period and raised enough to buy six slow cookers. We also had a generous donation from Fran Harrop, who has been running the Jo Jingles classes at Pipsqueaks for 10 years, that enabled us to buy another two, and a customer, Helen Davies from Home Choice Carpets Limited, also donated one. So we were thrilled when we were able to take nine slow cookers to The Brick.

“As a business, and also as individuals with our own homes and families, we understand the challenges everyone is facing right now. There are a variety of ways to save on gas and electricity, but many involve an initial outlay that people simply don't have. By donating the slow cookers, we hope to help a small number of families to kick start their energy saving.

Wendy Doherty, head of fund-raising and partnerships at The Brick, said: “We want to thank everyone at Pipsqueaks for their generous donation. This will help families this winter to save on energy by utilising a more cost-effective means to prepare their meals.

Danielle Li, from Pipsqueaks, delivers a slow cooker to The Brick

“Every little bit that community groups and businesses, like Pipsqueaks, can do to join our campaign will help us to help families and individuals who are facing poverty this winter.”

The team at Pipsqueaks plan to keep supporting the campaign and will be asking customers to donate a pair of warm socks or gloves and swap them for a children’s meal during a play session.

To find out more about supporting The Brick, call Wendy Doherty on 01942 236953 or email [email protected]

