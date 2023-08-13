Calvin Harris and Sam Smith come to Wigan for new music video
Pop sensations Calvin Harris and Sam Smith chose Wigan as the location for their latest music video.
By Sian Jones
Published 13th Aug 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
The pair released the video for their third collaboration Desire on Friday.
It features a group of drag racers driving around the car park behind Wigan’s DW Stadium, while Smith sings and poses around a race car.
People took to social media to express their surprise at the video’s location.
One person on Twitter said: “Little Wigan’s DW Stadium getting in on Sam Smith’s new video.”