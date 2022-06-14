Cancer survivor embarks on epic paddle from Wigan to London for charity

Mark Rigby, 48, is travelling from Wigan Pier to Brentford along the canal network.

His journey will be two weeks long, with 180 locks and several tunnels to negotiate, completing 15 to 20 miles in around six to eight hours each day.

The money raised will be split between Cancer Research UK, Macmillan and Burney Breast Unit St Helens, who supported Mark after he was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago.

Cancer survivor Mark Rigby marks ten-years since being diagnosed with breast cancer with a Greater Good Epic Paddle, pictured at the start of the challenge at Wigan Pier, from left, Linda Rigby, Helen Matthews from SUP UK who will paddleboard with Mark on some of the days, Norman Rigby, Mark Rigby (front) and David Adams show their support.

Mark, who now lives in Tonbridge said: “After being diagnosed with disease, I underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

"Everything went great and I was fully recovered. However at what should have been my five year all-clear appointment they found the cancer had spread into my lymph nodes.

"I had to undergo more surgery, chemo and radiotherapy and was given the all-clear and attended my last appointment in February.

"To celebrate effectively being 10 years cancer-free I decided to do stand-up paddle boarding because it’s my favourite thing to do.

"The causes that I’m doing are very worthwhile and close to my heart.”

Mark took up the sport after losing his mum during the pandemic to help with his mental health.

While he is doing the challenge on his own, he will have support along the way.

Mark added: “I really struggled with my mental health and bereavement in general. I discovered that near where I live in Kent there was a paddle boarding club so I went along.

“I’ve met many friends and seen some amazing things on our gorgeous rivers, which is why I love it so much.

“I’ve planned the routes myself and I’ve got various people helping me along the way with practical things like carrying my luggage so I don’t have to take it on the board.

"There will also be people who will join me on various parts of the paddle.”

Mark’s dad Norman said: “I’m very proud of what he’s decided to do, it’s incredible.

You can follow Mark’s journey on his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GreaterGoodEpicPaddle