Despite the huge yellow lettering painted on the side of the railway structure straddling Prescott Street, the driver of the white van believed their vehicle would fit under the parapet, it soon became apparent it wouldn’t.

The incident on the morning of Monday June 13 was quickly resolved with the van being removed less than an hour after getting jammed in the middle of the road.

Wiganers took to social media to see the funny side of the incident which seems to be a regular occurrence.

The firmly wedged van

One user said: “I'm not the brightest spark but even I know low bridge means a van is highly likely not going to fit through.”

Another user said: “Not sure if he's noticed but that's a low bridge.”