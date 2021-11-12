Cancer ward at Wigan Infirmary gets the Snow Graffiti treatment

Scott Wilcock, who runs Snow Graffiti, has created a winter snow scene on the windows of the cancer care unit at Wigan Infirmary.

The artwork took him over five hours to complete and he used six aerosols to complete it, more than he has used on his acclaimed murals in the past.

Scott, from Ashton said: “I wanted this to be the first one for the cancer ward before I start doing the rest of this year’s festive work.

“This is something I have always wanted to do for a cancer trust, so I asked them if I could do it at no cost to them and thought it would be a nice decorative piece for the staff and patients.

“I could have just donated money but I thought they would be more appreciative of me spending time in there and creating something for them.”

Like most of his creations, Scott had a lot of creative control, incorporating the staff’s favourite winter elements. He added: “Usually customers give me a lot to go off when creating a mural but the staff at the hospital didn’t give me anything specific.

“One nurse wanted to see a reindeer while another wanted to see a squirrel. Anne-Marie who I liased with didn’t mind what was included, she was just made up that I had asked to do this for them.”

Scott received heartwarming feedback from patients and staff once the project was done.

“The reaction was good all the way through me completing the work from both nurses and patients, they were all loving it.

“I got the response I was out to do it for because I had people saying I made their day which was nice to hear.

“It made it all worthwhile. These people go through so much, so to see them really happy was great.”

On behalf of the team at the Cancer Care Unit at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Julie Fletcher, Cancer Services Manager said:“A huge thank you to Scott for taking the time to share his amazing talent with us this winter and leading up to the festive period.

We really appreciate the gesture Scott has made, and we have had so many positive comments from our patients and staff.”

You can see Scott’s latest creation on his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Snow-Graffiti.

