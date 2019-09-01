Car completely destroyed by fire on street after an electrical fault

A car was completely gutted by fire while parked outside a house on a street in the borough.

Firefighters said the dramatic incident at around 12.45pm on Sunday was caused by an electrical fault.

The Audi A3 estate was on the road in front of a semi-detached house when the blaze broke out in the engine compartment and rapidly spread to the whole of the vehicle.

The occupants of the house attempted to put out the flames with a garden hose but were unsuccessful.

By the time fire crews arrived at the scene on Astley Street in Tyldesley the entire car was well alight.

A firefighter wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

No-one was hurt and the fire did not spread beyond the vehicle.

Fire crews from Atherton station were at the scene for around 20 minutes.