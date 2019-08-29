Car ploughs through garden wall and into house following road collision

A car ended up ploughing through the front wall of a house after being involved in a collision with another vehicle on a road in the borough.

The VW Polo came to rest embedded in the wall underneath a bay window at the front of a property on Tyldesley Road in Atherton having also demolished part of a garden wall.

Other news: Teen stabbing: Police make second arrest



The car veered off the road following a collision with a Nissan Juke shortly before 6.50am on Thursday.

Fortunately there were no injuries, with both the occupants of the vehicles and the homeowner, who was upstairs at the moment of the dramatic smash, walking away unhurt.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and the fire service attended.

When fire crews arrived the Nissan was parked up at the side of the road with a scrape while the Polo's front end was badly smashed.

The full extent of the damage to the house is not yet known.

The fire service remained at the scene for around half an hour before leaving the area in the hands of the police.