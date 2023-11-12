A Wigan care home has been supporting a local charity’s annual campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of Windsor House Care Home in Standish had a marathon day of keepy-uppies to raise money for Wigan Youth Zone.

Paint the Borough Red was a campaign set up by the charity to raise vital funds for their mentoring programme.

Windsor House is part of the Millennium Care group which is Gold Patrons at Wigan Youth Zone which supports their invaluable work with young people in the region.

Residents and staff at Windsor House

Residents and staff challenged themselves to keep afloat a giant red balloon in support of the fund-raiser.

Since its launch in 2018, Wigan Youth Zone’s mentoring programme has supported 84 young people by offering one-to-one support through a trusted adult over six months.

All of those involved have improved their confidence, social and emotional skills offering a lifeline for those facing significant adversities.

Head of Fundraising at Wigan Youth Zone, Lynsey Heyes, said: “It really touched our hearts to see the older generation of Wiganers stepping up to back the younger ones during the Paint the Borough Red campaign.

“Windsor House’s efforts were an essential part of this heart-warming experience.

"Their support didn't just make a big impact on the campaign; it also showed how crucial it is for the community to come together and nurture a supportive environment for the young people of Wigan and Leigh.

“We're truly grateful for Millenium Care’s ongoing dedication and support for not only our charity but our vital mentoring services, and we're excited to keep walking this meaningful journey together."

Home Manager at Windsor House Ffion Caunce said: “It’s great for the older generation to get involved and lend their support to the newer generation as they fundraise for the Paint the Borough Red Campaign.

“Resident here at Windsor really enjoyed keeping the balloon up; it was an activity they had a lot of fun being involved in and are so proud to support such a worthy cause.

“Dorothy, at 100 years old, remains spirited and determined to support the young people of Wigan and Leigh, she’s a real good sport!