Hindley Green Junior Volunteers did crafts and played games at St John’s Church Hall in Hindley Green.

The group meets every Thursday, from 6pm to 7.30pm, as well as doing activities at weekends and during school holidays, including litter picks, gardening, sports and supporting other community groups.

It is a free club for people aged seven to 16, established last summer after youngsters wanted to help volunteers from Hindley and Hindley Green Community Action Group. Activities are funded through donations, fund-raising and grants.

Hindley Green Junior Volunteers are now working on an Easter project

The youngsters have a plot on Brunswick community allotments and a planter on Atherton Road, which forms the basis of their RHS North West in Bloom 2022 entry.

In December they provided food parcels and toys for 35 families and held an afternoon tea for 40 elderly residents.

They now want to provide activity packs for families, with craft materials for Easter baskets with chicks or bunnies, books and Easter eggs.

Group co-ordinator Christine Lawler with some of the children at Hindley Green Junior Volunteers