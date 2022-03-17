End of the road for community shopping service helping Wigan residents during pandemic

Hindley and Hindley Green Community Helpers got to work two years ago to support people who were isolating, shielding, working shifts on the frontline of the NHS or simply too afraid to go to a supermarket due to coronavirus.

At its height, a team of 15 volunteers were buying shopping for more than 100 people, taking lists of items they needed and collecting payment from them afterwards.

But with most coronavirus restrictions now lifted, there is no longer a need for the service and it will finish at the end of the month.

Volunteers from Hindley and Hindley Green Community Helpers outside Aldi in Hindley

Chairman Christine Lawler said: “It has been two years. It’s gone on for a lot longer than we expected it ever would.

"I have said that if anyone is desperately needing help, please ring me and I will see what I can do. We don’t want to leave anyone without support.”

There are now only four people still receiving shopping from the remaining volunteers, and with one due to move from the area shortly, it is not feasible to keep the project running for just three people.

Christine said: “A couple of our volunteers who have been helping the same person for a while have said they will keep doing their shopping when they need it.”

She believes the service made a “massive difference” for people during the height of the pandemic.

The team of volunteers spread the word using leaflets printed at home, which they distributed to homes in Hindley and Hindley Green.

Christine said: “Five minutes after a leaflet went through the door, I would get a phone call. They might be in tears at the end of the phone because they didn’t know what to do. They didn’t all want food, perhaps they wanted as much normalcy as they could and getting their shopping meant they could have what they normally ate and didn’t need food parcels with food in that they didn’t use.

"We are really glad we did it. We fulfilled a need.”

The group did other things to support residents, including distributing Christmas crackers, sweets at Valentine’s Day and treats for Mother’s Day.

They also referred people to social services who needed more help than simply shopping.

And they set up a book club to give people something to do while at home during lockdown.

It had more than 6,500 books, which were distributed across Wigan and further afield, and was in such demand that the volunteers sometimes received 50 orders for books each week.

That is also due to close at the end of the month, as the group has to move out of its venue, though it could continue if someone is found to step in and take over.

Christine said: “I have been approached by a couple of people who might be able to keep it going, but it’s not feasible for us to continue with it.

"It has been such a well-received service that when we put a poster up saying we were closing it, we got a big flurry of orders.”