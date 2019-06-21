Caring Wigan schoolgirl will climb Snowdon in honour of her brother

An intrepid Wigan nine-year-old is trekking to the summit of one of Britain’s highest mountains for her brother who has a rare condition.

Young Summer Halley, from Goose Green, signed up to climb to the peak of Snowdon in Wales in aid of the Rose Blossom Trust this weekend.

Summer gets ready to trek up Mount Snowdon

The charity helps families with children who have Dravet Syndrome, a rare and devastating form of epilepsy, and Summer is taking part as her younger brother Isaac, five, suffers from the condition.

Summer will be accompanied to the summit on the Kiddie Climb by her mum Abagael, who spoke of the deep bond between the siblings and her pride at Summer getting involved in the fund-raising.

Abagael, 28, said: “We suggested the climb up Snowdon to Summer and she said she wanted to do that to help children like Isaac.

“She has such a fantastic, caring outlook and she loves her brother to bits, she absolutely adores him. She’s like a little mummy to him sometimes.

“Summer has had to grow up quite quickly. She’s almost like a young carer and also she’s been shipped off to grandparents or family members a lot while my husband and I have rushed off to hospital with Isaac because of his seizures.

“She’s had a lot to deal with, has done it amazingly and she makes us really proud.”

Summer and Abagael will climb the longest but gentlest route up the mountain, the Llanberis Path, and it is expected to take them around six hours to reach the summit and get down again.

Their trek is being supported by Abagael’s husband Iain, 29, who will be looking after Isaac while the duo are fund-raising.

The Kiddie Climb is an event youngsters in families with a child who has Dravet syndrome can get involved with along with cousins, other relatives and friends.

Abagael spoke of their experiences as a family coming to terms and then living every day with Isaac’s condition, which was diagnosed after he became poorly at around 14 weeks old. She also spoke of the support the Warrington-based charity the Rose Blossom Trust has provided.

She said: “Kids with Dravet syndrome have a lot of mobility issues because it affects the growth motor and Isaac has to wear a helmet all the time because of the type of seizures he has. He gets very wobbly.

“He has multiple seizures and fits every day and sometimes we have to get emergency medication and the ambulance comes.

“It has been very hard and we have had quite a lot of near misses.

“This is our life and we have learned how to deal with it, to get through it as a family.

“The Rose Blossom Trust have been absolutely fantastic. When we found them we felt very isolated.

“We went to one of their events and it was really inspiring to meet other parents going through the same thing and to think we weren’t alone.

“They’ve helped us get a special bed for Isaac which has rails so if he has a seizure at night he won’t hurt himself and have paid for respite.

“We’re also sorting a sensory area in the garden for him.”

The climb up Snowdon is on June 22. To donate visit www.goldengiving.com/fundraising/Bestbigsister