Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3rd Ince Scout group applied for cash from Wigan Council’s Brighter Borough funding to help with future plans, such as recruitment and leader training.

The bid was backed by Ince ward councillors David Molyneux, Janice Sharratt and Jim Moodie, who recently visited the group’s base to present a cheque.

Members of the Scout group with their Brighter Borough cheque

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader Coun Molyneux said: “We were delighted to support 3rd Ince Scout group as they’re such an important part of our community.

“It’s fantastic to see that more and more young people are joining the group and getting involved.

“Groups like this are what the Brighter Borough scheme is all about.”

Each councillor has Brighter Borough cash to invest in community projects, initiatives and groups which have a positive effect on people in their ward.