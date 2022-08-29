Cash boost as Wigan Scout group receives funding from councillors
A Scout group is looking forward to a “brighter” future after receiving a £500 donation.
The 3rd Ince Scout group applied for cash from Wigan Council’s Brighter Borough funding to help with future plans, such as recruitment and leader training.
The bid was backed by Ince ward councillors David Molyneux, Janice Sharratt and Jim Moodie, who recently visited the group’s base to present a cheque.
Council leader Coun Molyneux said: “We were delighted to support 3rd Ince Scout group as they’re such an important part of our community.
“It’s fantastic to see that more and more young people are joining the group and getting involved.
“Groups like this are what the Brighter Borough scheme is all about.”
Each councillor has Brighter Borough cash to invest in community projects, initiatives and groups which have a positive effect on people in their ward.
To apply or find out more, go to www.wigan.gov.uk/BrighterBoroughFund