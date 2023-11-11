Cash boost for Wigan borough community groups to hold mindfulness weekend and buy wildflower seeds
Freedom Fibre’s Freedom Fund gave £280 to Mindful Events UK CIC, which will be used for a nature art mindfulness weekend at a park in Leigh.
Merly’s Kitchen CIC received £250 for wildflower seeds and equipment for a community allotment in Atherton.
Neil McArthur, Freedom Fibre’s chief executive officer, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to make awards to such a diverse range of good and green causes. The non-profit groups that have received the funding are all working to positively impact their communities through education, sustainability efforts and projects that bring local residents together. All these goals directly align with Freedom Fibre’s own company values, and we feel incredibly privileged to work alongside these community groups to help benefit the areas where Freedom Fibre is building our network.”
Freedom Fibre launched its Freedom Fund in October 2022 to support community groups delivering environmental projects.