Members of Aspull Olympic Wrestling Club are celebrating after receiving a Brighter Borough grant from ward councillor Chris Ready.

Club dynamo Andrea Wood described the funding as ''such a blessing" because it would allow them to supply young members with the wrestling kit they need to practice the ancient sport.

This is particularly important during the cost-of-living crisis to ensure everyone who wants to join the club is able to, regardless of their family’s means.

Councillors Ron Conway, Laura Flynn and Chris Ready with members of Aspull Olympic Wrestling Club

Andrea said: "It will really help our families that struggle financially.

"Removing these barriers and ensuring all children have what they need for training not only allows them to know they are part of the team and belong, but also helps raise their self-esteem and confidence.

''We will be taking children to competitions, which is quite daunting for them but equally exciting. Ensuring that they have all they need clothing-wise is such a great benefit to themselves, their parents and the club."

She paid tribute to Coun Ready and Wigan Council for "caring so much about grassroots sports'' in the borough.

Coun Ready, who is the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “It’s great to see the club coming back stronger after the pandemic, and they have structured plans tackling all the issues in our community.