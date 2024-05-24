Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 70 Wigan borough community-led organisations have been given a financial boost thanks to funding from Wigan Council.

Through its Supporting Communities Fund, more than £53,000 has been awarded to local groups aiming to reduce loneliness and create opportunities to bring people together.

Worthy recipients include bowling clubs, mental health initiatives, inclusion networks and groups working to continue the borough’s rich heritage to future generations.

Left to right: Couns Susan Gambles, Chris Ready and David Molyneux

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, said: “There are so many brilliant people and groups working hard to promote community spirit here in Wigan borough, and to be able to give back to them when they give so much to our borough is fantastic.

“It’s especially important to us to continue supporting our voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise sector given the cost-of-living crisis which is affecting us all.”

In this round of funding, 73 groups were awarded up to £1,000.

Through the council’s Community Recovery Fund – previously the Supporting Communities Fund - Wigan Council helped more than 380 projects with more than £305,000 awarded since 2021.

Coun Ready added: “We’re really looking forward to hearing first-hand how this fund has impacted local people, and sharing these stories with others to encourage them to get involved with the amazing groups we have here in Wigan borough.”