Cash boost hope for Wigan garden volunteers in running for Tesco grant

Haigh Conservation and Restoration Garden Group – also known as the Friends of Haigh Walled Kitchen Garden – is in the running for cash from Tesco’s Community Grants initiative.

The supermarket giant works with charity Groundwork to run its community funding scheme, which sees grants of up to £1,500 awarded to projects chosen by shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Holland takes a look at the plants at Haigh Woodland Park's walled kitchen garden

If successful, the Haigh group wants to revamp signs at Haigh Woodland Park’s walled kitchen garden, which feature information about its heritage, current use and potential future developments.

A spokesman for the group said: “Our current information signs are really weathered and difficult to read. We need funding to allow us to renew, refresh and expand on them. The maximum grant from Tesco Community Grants Fund will allow us to further explain the history of the walled kitchen garden, as well as describe the layout of the orchard and clearly label our fruit trees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of three community organisations hoping for funding and shoppers can cast their vote using tokens given to them at check-out at the Wigan Extra, Whelley Express, Pemberton Express and Gidlow Lane Express Tesco stores.

Tesco’s Community Grants scheme has already given more than £100m to 50,000 projects across Britain. Every three months, when votes are counted, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions are awarded funding.