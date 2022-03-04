Cash rolls in as fund-raisers complete month-long challenge for Wigan's hospice

March 1 meant not only turning to the next page in the calendar, but also the end of Wigan and Leigh Hospice’s Feel Good February

The Hindley-based charity asked supporters to make a pledge for 28 days, such as giving something up or taking on a challenge, to help them feel good.

Among the challenges that people took on were not using social media, doing 2.8 minutes of star jumps for 28 days, not eating sugar, dancing every day and walking for 28 minutes a day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wigan Post’s senior reporter Gaynor Clarke committed to give up chocolate for February - and was delighted to complete the challenge.

She said: “I love chocolate so I knew it would be a struggle not to eat it for a whole month, but I was determined to keep going. I wanted to do something to support the hospice, as it does such a good job for patients and their families.

“I was definitely counting down to March 1 though and the opportunity to eat chocolate again.”

Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Feel Good February was launched as a fund-raiser for the hospice to help boost its coffers, as its income has been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants were asked to put aside £1 for every day that they completed their challenge or ask friends and family for sponsorship to support the hospice.

It is hoped that once all the donations are collected, hundreds of pounds will have been raised to help the charity to continue to support patients at the end of their lives and their loved ones.

Sophie Cannon, the hospice’s fund-raising manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has given up something they enjoy or started a new challenge for 28 days for Feel Good February. It is a fantastic personal achievement.

“The hospice relies on the support of our local community and without them we simply couldn’t continue supporting patients who need our care both in the hospice and in their own homes.”

Donations to the hospice can be made at www.wlh.org.uk/donate or sponsor Gaynor here