Fans of Wigan’s most famous dog can now see him “up close and personal” in his home town.

For Hacker T Dog has been put on permanent display among the many other artefacts at the Museum of Wigan Life.

The CBBC character hails from Wigan and his puppeteer Phil Fletcher, who lives in Hindley, decided to donate him to the museum.

Phil has 16 Hackers in total, made by Neil Sterenberg and spanning from 2009 to the present day.

Coun Chris Ready and Eleanor Whitehead, lead officer - museums, with the Hacker T Dog display at the Museum of Wigan Life

The version on display is from around 2011 and is the one that told then-BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull that he smelled like bees.

Phil said: “Hacker T Dog is a CBBC character who is famously from Wigan, so I thought I'd donate him to the Wigan museum, because I’m from Wigan as well, and it’s nice for him to be on permanent display here for all of his fellow Wiganers to see him up close and personal, but not too personal, there’s a Perspex box in the way.”

Hacker is part of the What’s In Store exhibition, which showcases hundreds of artefacts and aims to give a snapshot of the borough’s historic collections.

The exhibition is set to run until the end of 2025, but it is hoped that Hacker will remain on display for longer.

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Hacker and Phil are two very proud Wiganers who love our town, so it’s only fitting that this national TV icon has found a home at Wigan Museum.

“As we expected, the kids have loved seeing him on display, but the biggest surprise has been how big a hit he’s been with the grown-ups!

“Hacker is currently keeping an eye on the reception desk, ready to welcome visitors as they walk into the museum, and he’s arrived perfect time with us having recently launched the second phase of our What’s in Store exhibition – adding around 300 new objects to our displays.

“What’s in Store will be running to the end of the year and is well worth a visit, especially with Hacker T Dog on board.”