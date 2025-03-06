World Book Day: 41 more photographs of Wigan youngsters in fancy dress

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Wigan children and their parents certainly pulled out all the stops for their World Book Day costumes this year.

We have been inundated with photographs of youngsters in their great outfits and have already published one gallery of pictures.

As we have received so many, here is a second gallery showing more fantastic fancy dress.

Ava, five, as Cruella de Vil, holding her brother Theo, 12 weeks, dressed as a dalmatian

Ava, five, as Cruella de Vil, holding her brother Theo, 12 weeks, dressed as a dalmatian Photo: Submitted by Emma Schofield

Ava, 11, as the Cat in the Hat

Ava, 11, as the Cat in the Hat Photo: Submitted by Catherine Hargreaves

Ava, two, as Dorothy

Ava, two, as Dorothy Photo: Submitted by Claire Gaskell

Lenny and George

Lenny and George Photo: Submitted by Jayne Gregory

