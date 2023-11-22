Celebrations for Wigan weight loss consultant who helps to change lives
Nicola Kiggin, who runs a Slimming World group at Hindley Independent Methodist Church, was awarded “gold” status by the weight loss organisation due to the number of people she supports each week.
She collected the award at a prestigious ceremony in Birmingham and was then invited to a celebration day at Slimming World’s headquarters in Derbyshire, alongside other “gold” consultants.
Nicola has helped many of her members to achieve their target weight this year and is proud of the difference she makes within the community.
She said: “While I’m the one collecting this award, it’s an achievement for everyone in the Hindley group – they’ve absolutely gone for gold when it comes to their weight loss. So far this year they’ve lost a total of 240 stone."
Nicola said members had not just lost weight, but also improved their health, changed their eating habits and become more active.
She added: “Seeing new members arrive at our group with their self-esteem at rock bottom and then seeing those same members grow in confidence and self-belief so much that they can achieve their dreams is nothing short of amazing.
"I truly believe I have the best role in the world. The support and training I’ve received from Slimming World has been second to none, and the celebration event was a great way to mark all that we’ve achieved as a group.”