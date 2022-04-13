When Tyldesley Baths was threatened with closure, members of the community stepped in to turn it into the Pelican Centre and it opened in April 2012.

Operated by a small team of staff, volunteers and trustees, the not-for-profit centre now offers swimming, a gym and classes, as well as volunteering opportunities, community spaces and charitable support.

Celebrations at the Pelican Centre in Tyldesley

Over the last 10 years, more than 8,000 children have learned to swim there, 15 schools have held swimming lessons, more than 4,000 inductions have been carried out for the gym and 120 lifeguards have been trained.

Business manager Natalia Stothard said: “The Pelican Centre has been a fantastic success for Tyldesley. Over the last 10 years, our staff, trustees and members of the community have joined together to establish the Pelican as a focal point and much-needed community facility in the area, proving that there is great demand for independent, local centres such as ours.

“We’re now proud to provide support for other single-site community-led centres around the UK, passing on knowledge and advice that will enable other communities to benefit in the same way.

"We hope members enjoy our 10th anniversary celebrations and we’re already looking forward to the next decade!”

Activities to mark the milestone included six fully-booked “swim for 10p” sessions last weekend.