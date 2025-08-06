Hundreds of fans of fantasy, sci-fi and horror films and TV shows will flock to Wigan for comic con later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest addition of the event, which takes place at Robin Park Leisure Centre on Saturday August 23, promises to be an action-packed day for pop culture fans of all ages.

Star guests include Doctor Who legends Colin Baker, Colin Spaull, and Jon Davey, Rocky Horror icon Patricia Quinn, American Horror Story’s Mat Fraser, Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s Amelie Leroy, and Boarhog star Reece Ryan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside celebrity panels and meet-and-greets, fans can explore an epic Ghostbusters display, retro gaming zone, and life-sized characters like Optimus Prime, Hulkbuster, and a replica R2-D2.

Hundreds of fans are expected to flock to Robin Park

Star Wars favourites including Stormtroopers and the Bumblebee car will also make appearances.

Cosplayers can join the popular competition hosted by The Heroic Alliance—just sign up on the day at the Make A Wish table near the stage.

Families and collectors alike will enjoy browsing unique stalls selling artwork, toys, comics, and collectibles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event promises to be affordable and accessible with a fun and family-friendly atmosphere with something for everyone—whether you're a seasoned convention-goer or a curious first-timer.

Earlybird tickets (10am entry) are available via Funky Figures located in Makinson Arcade or online via Eventbrite at linktr.ee/nwccevents, or pay on the door from 11am.

Adults cost £10 and under 15's cost £6. You can also get a family pass for two adults and two children under 15-years-old which costs £26. Under fives can attend the event for free.