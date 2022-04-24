Wigan Flower Club was the first to receive the NFAS (National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies) Fun, Flowers and Friendship torch.

Each club has designed and made its own torch to show friendship and as part of celebrations to mark the organisation’s 60th anniversary.

The torch is handed over

They are being passed between more than 40 groups in the North West, with Wigan Flower Club passing its torch to Horwich Flower Club.

The event is being performed nationwide in the organisation’s 21 regions and torches will be shown at the society’s annual general meeting in November at Ribby Hall in Preston.

Wigan Flower Club meets at 7.15pm on the third Wednesday of each month at Pemberton Band Room, with new members always welcome.