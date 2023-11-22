Visitors to a Wigan borough nature reserve with electric cars will now be able to charge their vehicle on-site.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dozen new 7kW chargepoints have been installed at Pennington Flash thanks to a link-up between Wigan Council, local contractor AMP EV and North West-based social enterprise Charge My Street.

They can be used by scanning a QR code or via the Fuuse mobile app.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pennington Flash team member Tai Scott, AMP EV lead project manager Ben Mulholland, Charge My Street project manager Eamonn Hennessy, and Deputy Leader of Wigan Council Cllr Keith Cunliffe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy leader of Wigan Council Keith Cunliffe said: “We’re delighted to have teamed with AMP EV and Charge My Street to provide these convenient and affordable chargepoints for visitors to Pennington Flash.

“Improving infrastructure for electric vehicles is an important part of our strategy to combat the climate emergency as we strive towards our goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2038.

“As part of ‘the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh’ - the first and only National Nature Reserve in the whole of Greater Manchester - it’s only natural that Pennington Flash leads the way as more and more people start to make the switch to electric.”

The chargepoints represent the latest upgrade at Pennington Flash on the back of a new visitor centre and café, an accessible adventure playground for families, and improved toilets and parking.

Unlike other public operators, Charge My Street allow those without access to off-street parking to charge for a reduced cost while visiting local attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular users can also take out a subscription for maximum value.

Project manager at Charge My Street, Eamonn Hennessy said:

“It’s been fantastic to work with Wigan Council and AMP EV for this installation.

"The council have shown a real desire to do something for their community and that’s been obvious throughout.

“So many of the large charging companies have been focused on installing chargepoints at motorway service stations or in larger towns and cities.

"This completely neglects those of us who live in small towns or in terraced housing who just want somewhere to park their electric vehicle to charge whilst out and about.