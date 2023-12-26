Charities supporting residents across Wigan, from children to the elderly, have been awarded funding as part of a £76m package to help vulnerable people.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nationwide, more than 800 charities and community organisations struggling with increased demand have been awarded funding, including projects tackling food poverty, homelessness charities and services offering financial advice.

Among them are Queen’s Hall Action On Poverty, which runs homelessness and poverty charity The Brick and received £57,138.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shoebox Fairies received £10,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Youth Zone was given £59,092, Higher Folds Community Centre received £46,570, Homeless Support Project secured £17,012 and Age Concern Wigan Borough got £14,975.

The Shoebox Fairies, which provides shoeboxes filled with gifts at Christmas and essentials at other times of the year, such as mother-and-baby boxes, was given £10,036.

The National Lottery Community Fund will continue to make awards from the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund throughout December and January.

Minister for civil society Stuart Andrew said: “Charities and community organisations are on the frontline helping the most vulnerable in society, and we are allocating £100m in recognition that they are struggling too, as demand and costs both increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over 800 charities have already been awarded these significant grants, meaning they can continue to help those in need and we will continue to roll out funding at pace.”

The funding comes as charities and organisations support more people struggling to heat their homes and access hot meals.

Grants worth between £10,000 and £75,000 are being allocated to cover project and core costs, including for premises rent, utilities, staff and volunteers.

David Knott, chief executive at the National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re proud to be distributing Government funding to enable frontline projects in England to support communities facing the impact of the rising cost of living. From the provision of food, shelter and safe spaces, to financial or housing advice, over 800 awards have already been made to critical services that will strengthen communities and improve lives at a challenging time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the £100m package of support allocated during the spring budget, it was also announced £25.5m will be used to pay for measures to help voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations in England improve their energy efficiency.