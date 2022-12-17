Thomas Gregory, 11, from Bickershaw decided that he would like to raise money for people suffering with dementia – an illness which impairs memory and the ability to make decisions, which interferes with doing everyday activities.

His stepmother Lorraine Iddon also works in a dementia home and along with her nan being diagnosed with the condiiton, she believed it was the perfect cause for which to raise money.

They decided that they would boost the funds of two care homes - Worthington Lake Care Home and Woodlands Court Care Home Aspull - equally splitting the total raised.

Money raised will be split and donated to Worthington Lake Care Home and Woodlands Court Care Home Aspull

The proceeds would be used to provide the residents with the opportunity to access activities within the community or the home itself, allowing them to live a happy and fulfilled life.

Lorraine said: “Raising this money was so important to me as I know activities are an enormous and vital part of providing people with dementia the best quality of life possible and it is a cause that is so very close to my heart”

After considering ways to generate money, they decided on a charity football match. It was seen as quite fitting as Thomas plays for two teams – Robin Park United under-11s and Hindley All Saints under-11s.

Four teams aprticipated in the charity football matches organised by Thomas and his step-mum

They were joined by two other teams in Robin Park under-eights and Hindley Town under-nines on the day who also participated in the fund-raiser.

A raffle was held while tea, coffee and cake sales further augmented the coffers of their selected causes. In total they generated £1,050 which will be split between the two residential homes and improve the life of their patients.

Donations can still be made at the go fund me page here for anyone wishing to support the cause.

