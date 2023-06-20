Charity Joining Jack reveals how much money was raised at this year's Wigan Bike Ride

Hundreds of people got in the saddle at Mesnes Park on Sunday and set off for either a 50-mile bike ride or the gentler five-mile family ride.

Among the top three finishers for the second year running was former rugby league player Ewan Dowes, alongside Adam Taylor, from Wigan Wheelers and Triathlon Club, and Jack Unsworth.

.In the saddle at the Wigan Bike Ride. Picture by Michelle Charnock Photographer

Also taking part were 15-year-old Jack Johnson, his brother James and their parents Andy and Alex Johnson, who founded charity Joining Jack after he was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The charity organises a number of fund-raising events, including the Wigan Bike Ride, which was being held for the seventh time.

A statement on the event’s Facebook page said: “We are absolutely thrilled to confirm that Sunday's magnificent seventh Develop UK Wigan Bike Ride has raised an awesome £18,500 for our organising charity Joining Jack.

“Thank you so much to everyone involved in Sunday's event which took place in soaring temperatures, from our sponsors and partners, to our amazing JJ Army and of course our all important riders. Your fantastic support really does help make a difference to all boys living with Duchenne.”

Money raised will go towards funding research for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a muscle-wasting condition for which there is currently no cure.