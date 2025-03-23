The fund-raising group Team Wigan and Leigh has set a new calendar of charity challenges and events for 2025 after an incredible effort last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it is not making life easy for itself by setting a goal that is half as much again as the last one!

In 2024 across 12 events, Team Wigan and Leigh volunteered 2,961 hours to raise a whopping £145,012.37, easily surpassing the goal of £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the ambitious target is £150,000 and the challenges include a 90-mile Hadrian’s Wall walk and the 100km Kendal Loop Ultra Challenge.

The launch of Team Wigan and Leigh's charity challenge events 2025. Team Wigan and Leigh is a collaboration of businesses and institutions, including Wigan Council, Wigan and Leigh College, Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Foundation Trust, who raise money throughout the year for three Wigan borough charities, The Brick, Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Daffodils Dreams CIC. The launch was held at Wigan Town Hall.

The money-spinning ventures also involve a Northern Soul Night; Borough’s Bonkers Bingo, a Funky Fun golf day, the Haigh Hall family hike and the Daffodils Dreams summer ball.

It all concludes on December 24 when everyone comes together to deliver hundreds of Christmas gift hampers that have been collected throughout the year for the borough’s hardest-hit families.

Team Wigan and Leigh is a collaboration of businesses and institutions, including Wigan Council, Wigan and Leigh College, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Foundation Trust, who raise money throughout year for three of the Borough’s most treasured charities: Wigan and Leigh Hospice, The Brick and Daffodils Dreams CIC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, said: “This wonderful collaboration of several of our anchor institutions delivers such a big impact for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, The Brick and Daffodils Dreams.

The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Debbie Parkinson, at the launch of Team Wigan and Leigh charity challenge events 2025

"The charity calendar has something for everyone to be involved in and we are very confident that even more money will be raised this year and that even more people will benefit.”

Jo Carby, Chief executive officer of Wigan and Leigh Hospice, said: “None of what we do at the hospice would be possible without the support of our local community.

"Every day they help us to raise the £12,000 we need, just to keep our services running. We really are so lucky to be part of such a special community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives of the participating groups, led by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Debbie Parkinson, gathered at Wigan Town Hall to launch the series of events and pose for pictures.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.