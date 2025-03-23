Charity schedule: Wigan fund-raisers set new targets
And it is not making life easy for itself by setting a goal that is half as much again as the last one!
In 2024 across 12 events, Team Wigan and Leigh volunteered 2,961 hours to raise a whopping £145,012.37, easily surpassing the goal of £100,000.
This year the ambitious target is £150,000 and the challenges include a 90-mile Hadrian’s Wall walk and the 100km Kendal Loop Ultra Challenge.
The money-spinning ventures also involve a Northern Soul Night; Borough’s Bonkers Bingo, a Funky Fun golf day, the Haigh Hall family hike and the Daffodils Dreams summer ball.
It all concludes on December 24 when everyone comes together to deliver hundreds of Christmas gift hampers that have been collected throughout the year for the borough’s hardest-hit families.
Team Wigan and Leigh is a collaboration of businesses and institutions, including Wigan Council, Wigan and Leigh College, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Foundation Trust, who raise money throughout year for three of the Borough’s most treasured charities: Wigan and Leigh Hospice, The Brick and Daffodils Dreams CIC.
Coun David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, said: “This wonderful collaboration of several of our anchor institutions delivers such a big impact for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, The Brick and Daffodils Dreams.
"The charity calendar has something for everyone to be involved in and we are very confident that even more money will be raised this year and that even more people will benefit.”
Jo Carby, Chief executive officer of Wigan and Leigh Hospice, said: “None of what we do at the hospice would be possible without the support of our local community.
"Every day they help us to raise the £12,000 we need, just to keep our services running. We really are so lucky to be part of such a special community.”
Representatives of the participating groups, led by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Debbie Parkinson, gathered at Wigan Town Hall to launch the series of events and pose for pictures.
