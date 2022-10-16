Charity worker wins award for contribution to Wigan's mental health services

Rachel Munn was recognised for creating a “fantastic work environment” and her “infectious” positivity.

She is the head of Wigan’s Psychological Well-being Services, which offer computerised cognitive behavioural therapy to people with anxiety, depression or stress.

It is operated by Making Space, a national adult health and social care charity which employs more than 1,200 people across the UK.

Award winner Rachel Munn, centre, with host Andy Grant and Making Space CEO Rachel Peacock

Rachel received the outstanding contribution award at the inaugural Making Space Colleague Awards to recognise her hard work.

Last year saw a 91 per cent recovery rate in those who completed two or more sessions, demonstrating the service that Rachel provides and the constant improvements she makes.

Rachel was nominated for the award by members of her team, who praised her for her “passion, excitement and constantly seeing potential for growth,” “dedication and loyalty in everything she does,” “always putting us first,” and “always going above and beyond.....with ease, confidence and enthusiasm.”

Rachel Munn and her team

She was presented with a certificate and trophy during an award ceremony at the Manchester Mercure Hotel by Andy Grant, a motivational speaker, Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and the world’s fastest single leg amputee in the world over 10km.

Rachel said: “Winning the outstanding contribution award means the world to me.

“I am privileged to be able to do the work that I do, but it was so lovely to be recognised for it. I’ve worked for Making Space for a long time and I was honoured to be chosen out of all the amazing nominations.

“I have to say though I couldn’t do what I do without my amazing team. We work together and support each other and we all share the same values and beliefs.”

Making Space trustee Elaine Johnstone, one of the award judges, said: “The value Rachel places on professional standards, compassion and continuous improvement is apparent in everything she does.

“Her positivity is infectious and inspiring and she influences those around her to excel, while organising services strategically to improve outcomes and maintaining numerous successful contracts.