News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Chart-topping borough bands The Lathums and Lottery Winners to perform at new festival

Two chart-topping bands from the borough are heading over the Pennines to perform at a new music festival.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Both Wigan’s The Lathums and Leigh’s Lottery Winners are among the acts taking to the stage at This Feeling By The Sea.

The festival will be held for the first time at Bridlington Spa’s 3,800-capacity art deco royal hall on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19.

Read More
World's best cyclists head to Wigan as the Tour of Britain returns to borough
The LathumsThe Lathums
The Lathums
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bands are both set to be big draws for fans, after scoring number one albums and entertaining music lovers across the UK and further afield.

The Lathums recently followed their second chart-topping album with a stand-out Glastonbury performance, while Lottery Winners completed a triumphant set at Kendal Calling.

Also on the bill are fellow Wigan band The Lilacs, along with Red Rum Club, The K’s and more.

The line-up has been boosted with the winners of a competition to give two new artists the opportunity to open the festival – Leeds quintet about-faces and 18-year-old singer and musician Ruby J, who has already played shows with The Lathums.

This Feeling founder Mikey Jonns said: “All the acts have played This Feeling gigs in grassroots venues, as well as most of our stages at major festivals including the Isle of Wight, Truck, Y Not? and The Great Escape. Two bands on the line-up have had number one albums and there'll be many more, no doubt.

"It's a dream come true to bring a line-up of bands we love and have supported from the off to Bridlington Spa for our very own festival By The Sea.”

Related topics:WiganBridlington SpaLeigh