Chart-topping borough bands The Lathums and Lottery Winners to perform at new festival

Both Wigan’s The Lathums and Leigh’s Lottery Winners are among the acts taking to the stage at This Feeling By The Sea.

The festival will be held for the first time at Bridlington Spa’s 3,800-capacity art deco royal hall on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19.

The Lathums

The bands are both set to be big draws for fans, after scoring number one albums and entertaining music lovers across the UK and further afield.

The Lathums recently followed their second chart-topping album with a stand-out Glastonbury performance, while Lottery Winners completed a triumphant set at Kendal Calling.

Also on the bill are fellow Wigan band The Lilacs, along with Red Rum Club, The K’s and more.

The line-up has been boosted with the winners of a competition to give two new artists the opportunity to open the festival – Leeds quintet about-faces and 18-year-old singer and musician Ruby J, who has already played shows with The Lathums.

This Feeling founder Mikey Jonns said: “All the acts have played This Feeling gigs in grassroots venues, as well as most of our stages at major festivals including the Isle of Wight, Truck, Y Not? and The Great Escape. Two bands on the line-up have had number one albums and there'll be many more, no doubt.